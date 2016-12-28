Mankato Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Cousin

A Mankato man is charged with allegedly assaulting his cousin.

27-year-old Robert Tester of Mankato told police he assaulted his cousin Monday after becoming angry with him for not leaving his house after the two had been drinking.

According to the complaint, Tester said he punched the victim before allegedly striking him multiple times with a liquor bottle.

Just before 2 a.m. that morning the victim was admitted to the hospital with injuries allegedly resulting from the altercation with Tester.

The victim says Tester hit him in the head with either his fist or an object before allegedly hitting him in the head with what he believed was a shovel.

The victim suffered a broken orbital bone from the assault.

Tester is charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third degree assault.