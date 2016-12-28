Mario Vega Sentenced For Role In 2015 Drive-By Shooting Near MSU

A South Saint Paul man is sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a 2015 drive-by shooting near MSU Mankato.

25-year-old Mario Alberto Vega was sentenced to 3 years in the Saint Cloud prison for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Vega was convicted in November at a plea hearing where two other felony charges were dismissed: a crime committed involving a gang, and one for a drive-by shooting involving another vehicle.

Vega will receive 20 days credit for time served.

No one was injured during the shooting.