January Marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month, How You Can Help

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and that has the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office stepping up their effort to educate the public. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says they're joining forces with other law enforcement agencies in an effort to educate and underline the presence of human trafficking in southern Minnesota. Investigators say they've arrested more than 70 people in the past year in a half in connection to human trafficking and sex crimes.





"We're working with schools to educate youth about this topic. Especially those that are vulnerable. Runaways, working with shelters, and other community partners to do the best we can to stop human trafficking in Southern Minnesota," Marc Chadderdon, Investigator said.

Chadderdon says if you are a part of a civic organization, or just want to learn more about how to stop human trafficking, you can contact him and he will set up a presentation—free of charge.

Investigator Marc Chadderdon's email address is mchadderdon@co.nicollet.mn.us and his officer phone number is (507)-931-1570.