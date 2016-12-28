Obtaining Healthy Lifestyle For New Year's Resolution

Year after year, many people have the same game plan...shed the pounds and get on track to a healthier lifestyle.

"We offer attainable goals. When you start with one goal you're able to make that a habit and then branch out from here," Ideal Weight To B Owner, Breanna Ludeman said.

Ideal Weigh To B is a medically supervised health and weight loss plan that helps people with health issues that need to lose a little weight.

"We specifically talk about how food affects your body and get a little more in depth as far as what do those macronutrients those fats those carbs and those proteins do for our nutritional needs," Ludeman said.

Experts say 90 percent of a healthy lifestyle is what we put into our mouth and the other ten percent is how we workout, our movements, and our genetics..

Fitness expert Jo Radlinger, says the first step is to get motivated.

"Find a buddy system right now there are a lot of weight loss challenges going on and honestly it's finding a personal trainer," Jo's Fitness Garage Owner JoAnn Radlinger said.

Discouragement often comes from not seeing results in a fast enough time frame that people would like.

"Four weeks you see the results, 8 weeks you'll have family and friends see the results, 12 weeks the world sees the results so it's really just kind of sticking with it, making a plan and just preparing for it," Radlinger said.

Jo feels rather than looking at it as a resolution, it is better to take it as a month by month process and zone in on new goals every month.

"We set incremental monthly goals so the first of every month is when we revisit everything so the first of the month what's your goal for the entire month of January it would be good to revisit on February first," Radlinger said.

Once you get in the groove, consuming enough water, and tracking your progress with photos will help you achieve goals.

