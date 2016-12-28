Godahl Store to Close After 122 Years

The community of Godahl is saying goodbye to its beloved store.

Having opened in 1894, it’s the oldest cooperative store in the state of Minnesota.

The old cash register sits quietly on the counter.

A sign of the past.

But an unforgiving reminder of the present.

Nate Frederickson says, “What it came down to is dollars and cents, we need shoppers.”

Nate Frederickson is on the Godahl Store board.

His great-great grandfather was one of the original founders back in 1894.

Frederickson says, “I came here when I was a little kid and I just remember it as a cool place.”

For 122 years, the store has helped sustain Godahl, a town with a population around 13.

Frederickson says, “What it comes down to is a lot of people now work in town and you don’t have the so-called farm wives who would come in here just to grab a couple of things.”

But as a sign of the times, the store is being forced to close this Saturday due to lack of business.

When the store first opened, shoes were $1.25 a pair, socks a mere 8 cents.

And ever since then, it’s been a place for the community to go for basic needs.

Cheyenne Lax says, “We get the basics, milk and eggs, but now we’ll have to go clear out of town.”

The closest places being New Ulm or St. James.

Frederickson says, “It’s tough, but it’s time, we’ve had a great run, but it’s a great community, I couldn’t imagine it lasting this long anywhere else.”

Leaving just a few more days to enjoy this historic piece of their community.

A historical marker placed outside the store says it is the oldest running cooperative in the state of Minnesota and one of the top five in the entire country.

-KEYC News 12