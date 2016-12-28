Mankato Goes East In 2017

In Minnesota, once the winter season ends, road construction begins and on Mankato's east side, there's a lot of work planned for 2017.

One of the largest will be the fifth and final phase of the County Road 12 extension... 1.8 miles from County Road 17 to County Road 83.

It will also include the extension of Hoffman Road, a portion of which is paid for by the city of Mankato.

Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said, "Proximity of the projects to each other, it's more economical to let them as one large contract so that you're reducing the number of contractors, subcontractors. Also, it eliminates any potential conflict at the connection points."

The entire project is estimated to cost between 8.5 and 10 million dollars.

It will use federal and state funds, along with Blue Earth County's Local Option Sales Tax.

One of the main reasons for the project is to help reduce some of the expected traffic increases on Highway 22 in the future.

Thilges said, "Become a low level of service, almost to a failing grade, were something not done. So the county over the past decade or more has been working on bypass projects. Highway 12 is the eastern bypass of Highway 22 that will also help facilitate expansion as the city of Mankato and its residences and its industry grows. This will serve as a very significant corridor for commerce."

While the work with County Road 12 goes on, the city of Mankato is planning an almost 6 million dollar extension of Adams Street from Roosevelt Circle to 12.

It's less than a mile, but the project includes adding underground utilities and building a roundabout during a phase two in the summer of 2017.

Mankato City Engineer Jeff Johnson said, "All the way out to County Road 12 first, so we can provide back access to all the businesses and once that project is substantially complete, we'll jump back to Haefner Drive and Adams Street and add a roundabout there."

This project is expected to open up about 170 acres of land to industrial development, but that's just some of what's expected for Mankato's east side.

Greater Mankato Growth John Considine said, "Some good opportunities in there for new businesses looking at the area... farther south along the County Road 12 extension, you're going to see a lot of new residential development primarily, but there's some opportunity for commercial in there too. It's a good diversity of land uses."

The road projects are expected to be completed in 2017, weather depending.

