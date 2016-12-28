Phone App Offers Ice Condition Reports

It's the million dollar question for most Minnesotans: is the ice safe for fishing?



"We always encourage people to consult with area experts on ice conditions and ice thickness, things of that nature. Some of the best resources in that realm are bait shops. They have a pretty good dialogue with people coming in and going out ice fishing and enjoying the lakes," said Cpt. Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.



And bait shop owners are turning to the phone app Ice Report to keep this conversation going.



"It has really good information on it to pinpoint exactly on the lake itself the date, time they were out there and how much ice they actually had," said Corner Bait Owner Nathan Greene.



With the app, residents can instantly report ice conditions at their specific GPS location, available for all other app users to track.



"Ice conditions vary on the lakes to begin with, but especially this year because things froze up. It's nice to know an exact location on the lake where guys are getting ice readings, instead of 'we had seven inches on Madison Lake.' Well, where was seven inches when other places were three or four?," said Greene.



With ice fishing well underway this season, the app is beginning to gain traction.



"I just noticed from last night to this morning, just in the immediate area, we've had 4 new ice reports on the lakes here," said Greene.



While the app allows anglers to get a better reading on ice conditions, law enforcement officials are still warning everyone that no ice is ever completely safe.



"We encourage people whenever they're going to leave or go somewhere to make sure others know where they're at. That way if they're not heard from or reported, if nobody knows where they are, they don't show up at a normal spot, at least there's a starting point to find out where they are," said Barta.



Officials say to check conditions daily before heading out on the ice.

--KEYC News 12