Local Group Offers Dog First Aid Training

Area community members are learning how to provide first aid for their four-legged family members.

Mankato Community Education and Recreation Department hosted a First Aid training class for dogs Wednesday.

Through the Red Cross curriculum, owners learned emergency skills, including CPR management, treating wounds, and protecting your pet from extreme weather conditions.



"Normally nowadays the pets are a part of the family. If they are choking on something, hopefully we can help save their life, just like you would any other family member," said Instructor Pam Schreiner.



The class will be offered again next month for all dog lovers to attend. For more information on the upcoming class, click here.