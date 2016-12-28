Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic ``Singin' in the Rain,'' has died. She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

``She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken,'' Fisher said from Cedars–Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister's death ``was too much'' for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical ``Singin' in the Rain.'' She was also known for her Oscar–nominated role in another musical, ``The Unsinkable Molly Brown.''

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made headlines in the late 1950s.

