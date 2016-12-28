KEYC - Waseca Earns Shutout Win Over Flyers

After a tough loss the night before, the Waseca Boys Hockey team cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over the Bagley/Fosston Flyers Wednesday evening in the Waseca Holiday Tournament. Tomorrow night the Waseca Boys will face Pine City in the championship round. Puck drop is at 7 pm. 