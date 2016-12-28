Maple River Downs MVL 61-50

The Maple River Eagles and Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers are meeting up in the semifinals of Bethany Lutheran College's annual holiday tournament.

Jake Kettner led MVL in scoring with 20 points, Nick Fischer added 13.

Cole Sohre led Maple River with 16 points on the evening.

Eagles go on to win 61-50 and will play the NRHEG Panthers in the championship game.

--KEYC News 12