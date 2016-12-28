NRHEG Moves Past St. Croix Lutheran 52-47

The New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Panthers boys basketball team met up with the St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders in the semifinals of Bethany Lutheran College's annual holiday tournament.

Close game in the second, but the Panthers Benji Lundberg gave NRHEG a 49-47 lead with 24 seconds left.

Lundberg had 17 points on the night.

Panthers win 52-47 and will play Maple River in the championship.

--KEYC News 12