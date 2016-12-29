Two Injured In Semi vs. Car Accident In Renville County

Two people are injured in an accident early this morning in Renville County.

It happened just after 12:30.

The State Patrol says a car driven by 35-year-old Salomon Paredes of Minneapolis was westbound on Highway 19, trying to turn onto Highway 71.

A semi driven by 38-year-old Andrew Spanjer of Lake View, Iowa, was northbound on Highway 71 and collided with the other vehicle.

Spanjer was not injured in the crash.

Paredes and his passenger, 28-year-old Ramiro Cantoran-quiroz of Woodbury suffered non-life threatening injuries.