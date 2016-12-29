Winnebago Man Charged In Connection With Drive-By Shooting On Hwy. 169

A Winnebago man is charged in connection with a drive-by shooting on December 7 in Blue Earth County.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to shots fired on Highway 169 just south of Garden City.

When police pulled the vehicle over, all four of the occupants claimed they didn’t have a weapon.

One of the passengers also allege the other vehicle was driven by her ex-boyfriend and had been following them from Winnebago.

When police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found a handgun and magazine with ammunition in the trunk, which was accessible through the rear seat of the vehicle.

During questioning, one of the passengers, 27-year-old Donald Terrience Thomas III, told police that he stuck his hand out the window with the gun and the gun went off. Thomas III had allegedly stolen the gun from someone he knew earlier that week.

Thomas has multiple prior assault and felony convictions. He was convicted of domestic assault by strangulation back in March.

He is charged with a felony drive by shooting toward a person, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm violation, firearm possession, and two counts of receiving stolen property