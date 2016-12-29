Brooklyn Center Police Investigate Officer's Threat To Shoot

Brooklyn Center police are investigating after a video shows an officer threatening to shoot a suspect.

In a statement, Police Chief Tim Gannon said the video was brought to the police department's attention on Facebook Wednesday. The video, shared on social media, shows the officer ordering a suspect to get out of a vehicle in a parking lot and to get down on the ground.

The officer tells the suspect not to reach for anything and asks, "You want to get shot?" As the suspect lies on the ground, the officer is heard threatening to "put two" in the back of the suspect's head if the suspect moves again.

Gannon says while using "a forceful command" may be necessary, "threatening language is never appropriate or acceptable."

No one was hurt.