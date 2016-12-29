Dayton Not Ready To Declare Twin Metals Copper-Nickel Mine Dead

Gov. Mark Dayton says the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine is "stymied" but he's not ready to declare it dead yet despite moves by his administration and the Obama administration that dealt serious blows to the project.

Dayton says he expects Twin Metals and supporters to try to persuade the Trump administration to reverse the Obama administration's decision not to renew the mineral leases needed for the mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

He made his comments Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

Water quality has been a top priority for Dayton. But that's become more complicated since Republicans took control of the Legislature. He says he's ready to defend his signature water initiative, a law requiring buffer strips of vegetation between farm fields and waterways.