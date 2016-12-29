Larson Field Campaign Committee Asking For Donations In Replacing Grandstand

The Larson Field Campaign Committee is asking for your help as they look to replace Waseca's Tink Larson Field grandstand.

Tink Larson Field hosted baseball games for over 75 years before being destroyed by a fire in April.

Since then, The Larson Field Campaign Committee has been established in an effort to rebuild the grandstand.

According to the committee, with partial insurance coverage and city support, an additional one million dollars is needed to make the new facility a reality by the fall of 2017.

So far nearly $821,000 dollars has been raised toward the 1.8 million dollar campaign.

Plans for the future grandstand include 200 seats for spectators, street level access to a welcome plaza, a press box and open sight lines to the field.

To donate to the cause, visit http://tlfcampaign.com/