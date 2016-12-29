MN Dept. Of Health Reminds Homeowners To Test For Radon

As we begin the new year in just a few days, officials say it's a good time to get your home tested for radon.

A recent report by The Minnesota Department of Health found only one percent of homes across the state were tested in the last five years, while about 40 percent of homes have dangerous levels of radon.

Radon is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

January is National Radon Action Month and in an effort to encourage testing, Brown and Nicollet County Environmental Health is offering free radon test kits to homeowners.

The kits are offered on a first-come first serve basis and can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health Office in St. Peter beginning January 3.

For more information on radon, visit http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/indoorair/radon/rncontacts.html