MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Final Days Of Kiwanis Holiday Lights

Scott Wojcik with the Kiwanis Holiday Lights joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to recap Kiwanis Holiday Lights 2016. There's also still time to check out the lights. Sibley Park is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and 5-10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, which is the final day to see the Kiwanis Holiday Lights. The group also recently announced its non-profit tree winners. Open Door Health Center won first place, followed by Riverside Regional Pet Shelter/Friends of BENCHS in second and One Bright Star in third place. Members of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights organization flew over the park recently to brainstorm ideas for next year's lights display, but the group isn't revealing any ideas quite yet.

For more information on the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, visit http://kiwanisholidaylights.com/news/