New Ulm House Destroyed By Fire

At 5:22 a.m. on December 29, the New Ulm Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were called to 17434 Lakeside Road for a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the house fully engulfed. It took fire crews approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no occupants at the time of the fire. Crews were on scene for approximately 3 ½ hours and no injuries were reported.

The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

-KEYC News 12