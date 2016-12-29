Klobuchar Reacts to Russian Interference With Election

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar today released the following statement on the announcement that the Administration will take new actions against Russia, including implementation of new sanctions, for interference in the recent U.S. election. Klobuchar has called for an investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and urged the Administration to include U.S. election systems as part of our critical infrastructure. She was also one of 27 Democratic and Republican Senators who sent a letter to President-Elect Trump calling for him to stand with the people of Ukraine against Russian aggression.

This week, Klobuchar is in Ukraine, the Baltic states, and Georgia to reinforce support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and to focus on mounting international cybersecurity problems. The bipartisan congressional delegation is being led by Republican Senator John McCain from Arizona, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and also includes Klobuchar and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“Foreign interference in our elections is a threat to our democracy and our security and cannot be tolerated,” said Klobuchar. “These new actions against Russia – including new sanctions – will send a clear message that there is a consequence to this unprecedented interference with our democracy. And in our meetings with Eastern European allies this week, it's increasingly apparent that Russia needs a clear message. At the same time, we still must have a comprehensive Congressional investigation into Russian hacking – free from partisanship and politics – in order to uncover all the facts and make sure our future elections are safeguarded from overseas interference.”

Klobuchar is the incoming ranking member of the U.S Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, which oversees federal elections. She also serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

