Fire Causes Half a Million in Damages At Arnolds Park Condo

On December 28 at 8:34 P.M. the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 1306 Country Club Drive in Okoboji for an 8 Unit condo building on fire.

Upon arrival of the fire department flames were observed coming from the rear roof area of the building. Upon further investigation the fire was coming from one of the center units of the building.

Due to the large size of the structure Spirit Lake Fire Department was requested for immediate mutual aid response to the scene. The structure did have two occupants at the time of the fire. Both occupants were able to escape the structure without injury.

20 firefighters from Arnolds Park/Okoboji and 15 plus firefighters from Spirit Lake helped to bring the fire under control in about 90 minutes. Significant fire damage occurred to unit #5 with moderate damage to units #4 and #6 and varying degrees of smoke and water damage to the remaining units.

Estimated damage will be around $500,000.00. Firefighters that responded to the scene had to be careful with icy conditions but none of the responders were injured.

The department remained on the scene putting out hot spots until about midnight and then continued to watch the scene for hot spots or flare ups for several hours into the night.

The department was assisted by the Spirit Lake Fire Department, Dickinson County Emergency Management, Okoboji, Arnolds Park, and Milford Police Department as well as the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office.

