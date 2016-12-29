Culligan Opens In New Building After Madelia Fire

The last 11 months have been challenging for Madelia dealing with the loss of seven buildings after a fire tore through Main Street.

"Organized chaos I guess you could call it," Culligan General Manager, Jim Pettersen said.

In a small community that feels like one big family..

The support for one another kept them going.

"We all stuck together as a group. I believe everyone that was involved went to school here, was probably born here other than a few people at the restaurant but the owners of the building we just had deep roots here," Pettersen said.

"Our immediate concern was to keep all the businesses that were affected by the fire in town and to help provide disaster assistance to their employees that were displaced by the fire. We didn't want anybody to leave and we didn't want anybody to go without," Madelia Strong President, Tom Osborne said.

Knowing that the drive down Main Street would never be the same if they didn't rebuild their businesses.....

"Like other small communities when they have a disaster like this and all you see is a vacant lot or a playground or a parking lot," Pettersen said.

"If the people that worked at the restaurant left the lady that owned the restaurant wouldn’t be able to have people there to work. We had to keep the whole thing together. It was a tight rope that we walked," Osborne said.

Now after nearly 11 months, Culligan is the first building to officially open their doors.

"It feels great. There's just no way to describe it. It's just wonderful to be back open and know this is going to be home for a while," pettersen said.

"It was a big decision for everybody to rebuild so to have people moving into their new buildings before the end of the year. It's very significant," Osborne said.

