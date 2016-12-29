Police Hope Drivers Can Help with Timeline of Faribault Shooting

Police in Faribault are reaching out to a pair of motorists who may have seen something in connection with last week’s murder-suicide incident at the Chamber of Commerce Office.

Two vehicles were seen driving into the parking lot of the Chamber of Commerce building around the time of the incident on Friday, December 23rd.

One has been identified.

Police stress that the occupants of these vehicles are not considered suspects or believed to have any involvement.

Investigators say 61-year-old Richard Larson shot and killed his ex-wife, 59-year-old Barbara Larson. before killing himself.

Detectives say they’d like to identify and interview the occupants to aid in establishing a timeline of events.

Anyone knows who this vehicle or was an occupant is urged to contact Detective Matthew Kolling at 507-334-0937.

--- KEYC News 12