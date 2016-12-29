Two Owatonna Sixth-Graders Win Statewide Builder's Memorial Design Competition

A statewide design competition for sixth–graders selects two Owatonna students as the winners.



Willow Creek's Riley Kalbach and St. Mary's Kalina Boubin will have their designs incorporated into the final Minnesota State Capitol Builder's Memorial plaque.

It honors six construction workers who died during the original construction, along with crews that have worked building since the groundbreaking to the current restoration.

Almost 60 designs were submitted and the winners were selected by a blind-judging panel, not knowing they were both Owatonna students.



St. Mary's Sixth-Grader Kalina Boubin said, "Everybody keeps on saying, Kalina you're a part of Minnesota history and it's really awesome cause if I have grandchildren then they'll tell them the story of how I won."



Two years ago, the Willow Creek sixth–grade class started a writing campaign that created the law for the competition.

It was sponsored by area lawmakers Rep. John Petersburg and Senator Vicki Jensen.

One of the students taking part of the campaign was Riley's brother.



Willow Creek Sixth-Grader Riley Kalbach said, "It means a lot because my dad is a construction worker and he was kind of my inspiration."



The design combines Riley's text and template and replaces the dome image with the one Kalina drew.

It will be unveiled at the grand re-opening in August.

