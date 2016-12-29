Pioneer Bank President Shaves Head For Donations to United Way

The President of Pioneer Bank in Mankato makes good on a promise he made to his employees.

Mike Kunkel, challenged his employees to give to the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

If they had 100% participation he would shave his head.

Well, he shaved his full head Thursday....with no regrets.

Mike Kunkel says, "I was a little nervous but it's all for a good cause and there's only a few reasons why I would shave my head and this is one of them."

32 employees in the Mankato area donated over $5,600, which is more than triple what they did last year.

-KEYC News 12