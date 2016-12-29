Minnesota DNR Seeks to Join Lawsuit Against Flood Project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking a federal judge to allow it to join a lawsuit seeking to delay action on Red River flood diversion project.

The proposed project would redirect floodwaters around the Fargo-Moorhead area via a dam and diversion channel but would aggravate flooding upstream.

The DNR seeks to join a lawsuit against the project filed by the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority in 2013.

Although the DNR declined to issue the necessary permits for the project in October, the Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a contract for some construction work on the North Dakota side of the river, and asked for proposals for building the diversion channel.

