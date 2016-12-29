2017 Legislative Session Continues The Work Of 2016

Minnesota's lawmakers will be back in Saint Paul next week as the 90th legislative session begins.



Come January 3, Minnesota lawmakers, newly elected and incumbents, will flock to St. Paul.

The 90th Legislative Session is bringing many changes, including the power dynamic as the GOP retains control the House and gains the Senate with a one-seat majority... seen by Republicans as exciting with a little bit of caution.



Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said, "The bad thing about it, if you don't get anything done, naturally you get blamed for it and you can't blame it all on the governor and the other thing you have to look out for, sometimes one party can get too much control and be a runaway train and not enough negotiation back and forth, so it's got the pluses and minuses."



And lawmakers are hoping the 2017 legislative session will see some changes from the way things went down in 2016.



Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL-North Mankato) said, "Minnesota's had a long tradition of having an open government and I think we've seen that deteriorate in the last several years as leaders have taken over the key negotiations at the end of session. Let's open that up."



But the lasting effects of this year's session will continue to have a big role in 2017.

Near the top of the list is bonding...



Rep. Jack Considine (DFL-Mankato) said, "Like to see MSU (Minnesota State University-Mankato) included in it; as you may remember it was excluded last year. But we need to get SCC (South Central College) their money, we need to get the money to the security hospital, and we need to get some of those projects going so costs don't keep going up."



They're hoping bonding won't get pushed off to 2018 like Speaker Kurt Daudt has hinted at.

Reviving a vetoed tax bill is also on the to–do list; with a goal to get at least part of it done early on.



Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) said, "We need to do something for both agricultural land taxation as well as business climate as well. We need to keep businesses here in Minnesota in order to keep jobs here, so that's kind of what we're hoping we can do."



Area lawmakers are also looking at finishing up a comprehensive transportation bill after two years of waiting... with funding and completing a four-lane Highway 14 a top priority.

--KEYC News 12