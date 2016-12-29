Mankato Marathon Registration to Open Jan. 5

On your mark, get set, go: registration for the Mankato Marathon, presented by Mayo Clinic Health System, will open January 5, 2017.



All races—from the full marathon to the KidsK—have deep registration discounts. Registrants for the 5K to the full marathon will see more than 40 percent savings, representing a $37 discount for the full and half marathons.



“We are excited to open up registration early again this year,” said Anna Thill, president of Visit Mankato. “The momentum behind the running community is stronger than ever and we want to make sure the Mankato Marathon is at the top of the list for runners looking at their 2017 races.”



Runners can register online at mankatomarathon.com/races/registrations/ or print out a paper form from the website and mail it to Final Stretch. Mailed registrations must be postmarked no later than January 20 to be eligible for discounts.



-KEYC News 12