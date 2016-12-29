Three Vehicles Involved in Renville Co. Crash

Three vehicles are involved in a sideswipe crash in Renville County.

It happened around 4:00 Thursday evening near Hector at Highway 212 and 500th St.

The State Patrol is still investigating.

An unnamed person was injured.

The two drivers of the other cars were from Oakdale and Dallas.

Neither was injured.

Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the crash.

-KEYC News 12