Gusties Off To Fast Start

The Gustavus women's basketball team is off to a hot start this year, winning ten straight contests.

Gustavus is off to a fast start this year...and is one of just two unbeaten teams remaining in the MIAC Conference.

"It's really exciting. I haven't been on a team that's been on a 10-0 start ever, and the team chemistry we have is really great and it's just been a really good start, and I hope to continue that throughout the season," said Kelsey Carpenter, senior guard.

The Gusties feature an explosive offense that's averaging almost 75 points a game...but it's their strong defense that allows them to run away from the competition.

"I think defensively we've made some great strides on the floor that's triggered some offense for us, so we've been able to score some easy buckets in transition. We're shooting the ball at a good percentage, and right now I think it's such a good team effort on both sides of the floor," said Laurie Kelly, head coach.

The Gusties have won all but one game by double digits ... ... and are tough to shut-down.

"On the outside, we've got Carp, Mikayla Miller who can shoot some threes, we have Taylor Anderson, Brooke, pretty much all of our guards can hit a three when we need it," said Hannah Howard, forward.

Miller and Miranda Rice are two of the conference's top scorers... opening up the team's offense.

"I think that's a huge asset for us this, Mikayla was such a strong scorer for us last year, but now with Miranda Rice, Hannah Howard, and Kelsey Carpenter we have a lot of people scoring for us, and there have been teams that try to take Miller off the floor, and other players have stepped up "

Gustavus is trying to make it 11 in a row tonight on the road against U-W River Falls.



