NRHEG Wins Pepsi Holiday Tournament

The New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Panthers and Maple River Eagles boys basketball teams squared off in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament Championship Thursday night.

Eagles led 25-20 at the half.

Cole Sohre scored 14 points for Maple River and Ethan Sindelir had 13.

NRHEG's Tyler Raimann scored 15, and Chad Agrimson had 16.

NRHEG wins a close one, 55-50 for the championship.

