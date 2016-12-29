KEYC - NRHEG Wins Pepsi Holiday Tournament

NRHEG Wins Pepsi Holiday Tournament

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Panthers and Maple River Eagles boys basketball teams squared off in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament Championship Thursday night. 

Eagles led 25-20 at the half.

Cole Sohre scored 14 points for Maple River and Ethan Sindelir had 13.

NRHEG's Tyler Raimann scored 15, and Chad Agrimson had 16. 

NRHEG wins a close one, 55-50 for the championship. 

--KEYC News 12 Sports 