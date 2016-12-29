KEYC - Chargers Shock Crusaders for 3rd Place at Holiday Tourney

Chargers Shock Crusaders for 3rd Place at Holiday Tourney

Posted: Updated:

Minnesota Valley Lutheran faced St. Croix Lutheran on Thursday night in the 3rd place game at the Pepsi Holiday Tournament. Nick Fischer led the Chargers with 33-points in their 65-63 victory over the Crusaders.