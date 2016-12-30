Homicide Suspect To Be Extradited From Blue Earth County To Pennsylvania

A 61–year–old man in custody in Blue Earth County is being extradited to Pennsylvania on homicide charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Charles Cook was arrested in Blue Earth County back in March after an incident after allegedly panhandling at the Holiday station parking lot on Adams Street.

He faced felony charges including second degree assault

Meanwhile, Indiana County Pennsylvania officials had been investigating Cook as a suspect in a homicide. Cook has been charged for criminal homicide and robbery.

Cook also faces a felony fugitive charge in Blue Earth County.

The state of Pennsylvania has confirmed that they will extradite Cook from Minnesota.