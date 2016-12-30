Three Arrested In Albert Lea Prostitution Sting

Three people are arrested in a prostitution sting in Albert Lea.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department, Officers conducted the John and Jane sweep in support of sex trafficking prevention yesterday.

During the operation, they arrested 64-year-old Randall Richard Grilz of Sheffield. He is facing a felony charge for engaging in, or agreeing to hire a minor for prostitution.

Police also arrested 64-year-old Roger Petzel of South Haven, Minnesota and 57-year-ld Kurt Allen Roderick of Wixom, Minnesota. They are both facing a gross misdemeanor charge for prostitution in a public place.