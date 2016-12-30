Mankato Man Arrested After Driving Into Profinium Building

A 21–year–old Mankato man is arrested after police say he drove into the Profinium building on Warren Street Thursday night.

Mankato Police responded to the incident just after 11:30. Police say Kyle William Skellenger drove his vehicle into the first floor of the building.



They describe Skellenger as acting combative towards people who tried to help him, and the officers who responded.



He was taken into custody and treated at the local hospital for minor facial injuries. He has been booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on requested charges of assault and driving under the influence.

A judge did grant a blood test, which authorities say revealed Skellenger had narcotics in his system.

