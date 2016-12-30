Man Charged In Connection To A Body Found In Burnt Out Car

An Albert Lea man is charged in connection with the death of Herman Hernandez, who was discovered in a burnt out car west of Owatonna.



Peter Escobar faces charges for second-degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

The complaint says on October 23, law enforcement arrived to a car that was fully engulfed with Hernandez's body in the passenger seat.

Police located Escobar a short time later after a 9–1–1 call.

Court documents say Escobar told police he was driving with Hernandez to Owatonna after having some drinks and blacked out.



He alleges he didn't remember where his car was or what happened to Hernandez.

Escobar's next court date is February 2.

Hernandez died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

--KEYC News 12