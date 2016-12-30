Fire Death Numbers Down in Minnesota

In 2016, there have been fewer deaths from fires in comparison to this time last year.

Preliminary numbers from the State Fire Marshal's Office found 36 people have died in fires this year. That's down 37% from last year's total of 57 deaths.

The American Red Cross says Minnesota volunteers helped over 1,000 families affected by local disasters, mostly house fires.

In Mankato, firefighters say there have been no reported fire deaths this year.

"We're very happy to see that we did not have any reported fire deaths in the city of Mankato. We're happy to think that people are being more careful, more cautious about how they approach their lives and more concerned with their safety," said Deputy Director of Public Safety Jeff Bengtson.



To ring in the new year safely, officials say it's best to avoid cooking while under the influence this holiday, never leave candles unattended and keep any flammable decorations away from heaters.

--KEYC News 12