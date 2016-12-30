MN State Capitol Reopens to Public Jan. 3

The Minnesota State Capitol reopens to the public on January 3, 2017 after a three and a half year, $310 million restoration project. Members of the public and the media are encouraged to visit the Capitol and take a tour. Please check in at the new MNHS info desk.

Guided tours run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tour guides will lead visitors through the building showcasing the renovation effort and providing an overview of Capitol history, art, architecture and state government. Tours are free with a suggested donation of $5. Advance registration is not necessary.

Plus, see what construction looked like in 1905 when the Capitol was first built. MNHS has just digitized a photo book with 275-images of the Capitol’s construction from 1896-1905. The book was rescued from a landfill in the 1950s and eventually purchased by Tom Blanck, founder of the Cass Gilbert Society. MNHS acquired the book in May 2015.

-KEYC News 12