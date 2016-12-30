Windom Grain Elevator Comes Down...Slowly

"It's a situation where the facility is completely out of service there's really not a big demand for the land here in downtown Windom," New Vision Co-op CEO, Frank McDowell said.

Being out of service since this fall, the Windom grain elevators owned by New Vision Co–op are being demolished.

But there's a lot more to the process then just taking a crane and knocking them down, putting the project off to a slow start.

"The streets closed, the main transmission power line is shut down. We've got EPA and other concerns and also with the railroad we've got the permits with them and it's taken awhile to get situated," Blue Earth Environmental CO., Stuart Carleton said.

The company has put new storage space about six blocks to the North by their feed mill.

"We did that in two phases. We did one set of bins 3 to 4 years ago and the other set went in this year," McDowell said.

No plans have been made for the little piece of land that the grain bins stood on.

"What will remain will actually have cell phone antennas and radios repeater antennas that will serve as a community in Windom," McDowell said.

Being with the company for 17 years, Frank is excited for what the new buildings have to offer.

"This is 1960–1970 speed and capacity and what we have now is 21st century speed and capacity so nothing bittersweet here at all," McDowell said.

Overall, making it more efficient.

"Better for the costumers, better for the employees, better for employee recruitment, better for the feed mill operations that we have. No regrets, 100 percent no regrets," McDowell said.

"Now it's just the slow meticulous fun of tapping it down," Stuart said.

Two and half bins are left standing out of the six.

Officials expect the project to be done by next week.

--KEYC News 12