Get A Free, Safe Ride Home on New Year's Eve

If you plan on going out to the bars New Year's Eve night, you can get home safely—and not pay a dime. New Year's Eve is the time when friends and family celebrate the end of the year and cheers to the coming of 2017. It's also a popular time for people to head out to the bars, drink a glass of Champagne or two, and enjoy the company around them.



"One of the things that we want to make sure that people are doing is that they're planning ahead for the celebrations and going out and having a good time but making sure they have a safe ride home at the end of the evening," Casey Meagher, a Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant said.



If you end up having too much fun on New Year's Eve and don't plan a sober ride home, you could face up to 90 days in jail— or 7 years if it's not your first offense. And fines range from $1 thousand to $14 thousand.

"If your judgment is impaired, you can be arrested for DWI. And the legal limit in Minnesota is .08, and if you're over that limit it is assumed that you are under the influence and you will be arrested for that," Lt. Meagher warned.



Luckily, making plans for a safe ride home is easy now days. K.I.S.S. Shuttle Service will be providing free rides from the bar to your home. All you need is a ticket from the bartenders—which you can get for free!



"Now I'm older, and I want to give back to the public. I want to make sure that everybody gets home safely," Dan Hennegar said, a volunteer sober driver for K.I.S.S. Shuttles.





K.I.S.S. Shuttle Service had 17 local business sponsors this year, allowing for more buses to provide the sober rides. That's $25 hundred dollars-worth of getting people home safely.

"We will have extra squads working through the holiday weekend just again to make sure that everybody can enjoy the holiday season and get to where they're going safely. Whether they're partying or whether they're just trying to enjoy it with family," Lt. Meagher said.



Dan Hennegar says he's not sure how many lives he's saved from providing the Sober Cab on New Year's Eve, he just knows it's worth it.



"I don't know. I hope I save a lot of them. If I save, if I save two lives out of this year. That's pretty good. And I hope I save a lot more lives than that," Hennegar said.



"Everybody on the roadway deserves the right to travel safely," Meagher said.



The drivers are donating their time to make sure people get home without a crash—so tipping is recommended. Have a happy—and safe, New Year.