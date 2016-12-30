Health Care And Budgeting In Store This Legislative Session

After two months of negotiations by state leaders, a special session to provide health insurance premium relief for those on the MNsure exchange fell apart earlier this month (December 2016).

It's now an issue that will carry into the 2017 Legislative Session.

Lawmakers say they hope they can take action early on in the session to provide relief.



Rep. Jack Considine (R-Mankato) said, "We actually had two bills they passed the senate that would have mitigated the circumstances quite a bit but they never got hearings in the house. These people need relief and we need to buckle down and do our job."



Some health insurance premiums on the exchange are expected to increase by more than 60 percent next year, but it's something requiring a long–term look for a solution.



Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said, "We should be able to act pretty quickly on January 3 on a real longer term fix; otherwise, we're just throwing money and subsidizing the premiums without a solution and that would be very disappointing."



Lawmakers will also need to tackle how to spend the 1.4 billion dollar budget surplus.



Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said, "Hope it's going to be going to transportation, at least a substantial portion of it, that was kind of the agreement when a surplus was left on the bottom line during the last biennium."



And for area DFLer's, their hope is to ensure the state's reserves continue to be funded for if or when something bad happens.



Senator-Elect Nick Frentz (DFL-Mankato) said, "We have a surplus because of some sound management and a reserve that protects Minnesotans from a recession, which is a part of life in state government."



And when the session begins, lawmakers will also be working on some of their own priorities...

Like pay raises for home and community–based care workers for people with disabilities...

A bill to help protect children from identity theft...

And legislation for a host of many other issues, making for what could be a busy 2017 Legislative Session.

--KEYC News 12