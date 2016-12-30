New Laws And Regulations For 2017

The New Year brings new laws, from elections to regulations for antibiotics for food animals.

Come January First, Minnesota will no longer be a presidential caucus state.

Lawmakers made the change to a presidential primary to select the party's presidential nominee earlier in 2016 allowing for all day voting, instead of just at night.

Minnesota will host their first President Primary in 2020.



New laws are taking effect surrounding workers' compensation.

Starting in the New Year, health care insurers and providers will need to send medical records and reports electronically with medical bills.

It also clarifies the process for attorneys claiming legal fees for workers' compensation cases.



Minnesota will also become the first state to ban the retail sale of triclosan in cleaning products.

The anti–bacterial agent is found in sanitizers or hand and body soaps.

Studies have found triclosan disrupts the endocrine system, which regulates metabolism, growth, sleep and mood.



And on the farm, the Food and Drug Administration is changing the status of antibiotics used in food animal's feed or water from over the counter to prescription or requiring supervision from a licensed veterinarian (veterinary feed directive).

The FDA took the step to address antimicrobial resistance.

It also requires distributors and retailers to come into compliance for the affected drugs.

--KEYC News 12