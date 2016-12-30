Meet this week’s pick of the litter Manny.

The eight and a half year old Dachshund loves being around people, especially those who give him belly rubs.

Manny is looking for a quiet home without any young children and he does well with other pets like cats.

If you would like to meet Manny or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625-6373.

