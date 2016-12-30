Local Bars, Restaurants Prep for NYE

Bars and restaurants in downtown Mankato are preparing to ring in the New Year... and owners are expecting it to be one of the biggest years yet.



"We have a band that goes on at 9pm, they'll play until 1am. We have free champagne at midnight; we have a steak Oscar special for dinner. We should be busy all night long," said Pub 500 Partner Jay Reasner.



In preparation for the holiday rush, Reasner says they're hoping to get ahead of the crowds by increasing staff.



"Any time we have an event, we bring in appropriate staff for the amount of crowd you're going to have. We want to enough people to take care of the customers that are here," said Reasner.



Other bars are getting ready to experience their first big rush of people who are celebrating the New Year.



"We were open last year, but we had just opened. So not many people knew who we were, what we were, what we had and if we were going to be open past midnight or not. Hopefully this year is a big turnout," said New Bohemia Key Manager Samantha Rubene.



In preparation, employees say they've begun to stock up on drinks. "We'll also work on featuring our drink towers, which is a giant mixed drink, its a 128-ounce mixed drink. We won't have champagne but we'll have a sparkling cider. It's delicious," said Rubene.



But it's not just about what's on the menu. Employees are encouraging families to come out and take advantage of the new game room, which opened just last week.



"We're going to focus on having families come in with the game room. It's a lot more family friendly environment because there's not just beer and food; there are also things for the kids to do instead of just sitting there and being bored," said Rubene.



While all are invited to come out and celebrate, law enforcement officials will step up patrols this weekend to make sure everyone stays safe.

