Saturday Marks Last Day to See the Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

The fifth annual Kiwanis Holidays lights display is wrapping up.

Saturday, December 31 is the last day visitors can walk or drive though the display of over one million lights.

Organizers say this year started off slower than others with the rain, cold and ice, but with the warmer weather this week, traffic has picked up.

You can still see the lights through 10 O’clock on Saturday.

-KEYC News 12