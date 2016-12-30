UPDATE: Missing Northfield 16-Year-Old Found Safe

Update: 12/31 7:56 p.m.

A missing Northfield girl has been located. According to the BCA, Naomi Bruestle was located safe in Wisconson. The police and BCA would like to thank the public in their efforts in searching for Bruestle.

***

If you think you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Northfield PD at 507-645-4475.

The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Naomi Bruestle of Northfield.

Naomi is 16 years old, has special needs and would be considered vulnerable.

She was last seen at her residence in Northfield around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29.

Naomi has never run away before and there are serious concerns for her welfare. She is described as a black female, 5’05”, 140 pounds, brown hair and eyes and a scar on her left arm.



If you think you have seen Naomi or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Northfield PD at 507-645-4475.

-KEYC News 12