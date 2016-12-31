UPDATE: BCA Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Mankato

Update as of 8:00 December 31:

A Mankato Police officer shot and killed a man during an incident at a local hotel early this morning.

According to a release from the city of Mankato, it happened just after 4:00 Saturday morning at the County Inn & Suites on Highway 22 in Mankato.

The release says Public Safety was called to what is described as a disturbance.

Officials say that is when an officer confronted a white male suspect and there was an altercation.

It was during the altercation that the officer discharged their weapon, striking the man.

Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Now Public Safety and the BCA haven't released a lot of information regarding the case yet.

But audio from the Police Scanner tell us the man was allegedly throwing things at the hotel clerk, which prompted her to call 9-1-1.

Then there’s a call of shots being fired.

The audio clip also describes the injuries to the victim and to the unidentified police officer.

One witness from Aberdeen, South Dakota tells us he was at the hotel for a wedding.



Paul Moulsoff says, "I was sleeping then at about 4:00 I heard four shots. Because I was at the wedding and concerned about family and friends, I went out and saw that the guy had been shot."

Moulsoff was on the second floor. He says the shooting happened on the first.

"They taped everything off right away and no one was talking."

He was finally able to leave the hotel around Noon after completing interviews with authorities.

"Everyone in the family and wedding is safe, so I'm not sure who the gentlemen is or where he came from."

The Mankato Officer was treated and released from Mayo Clinic Health System–Mankato.

The City of Mankato release says that the BCA will conduct the investigation, which is standard for officer involved shootings and no further information will be released until the BCA completes all interviews.

The identity of the man will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

A guest at the hotel tells KEYC News 12 he heard 4 gunshots during the incident, which he says happened on the first floor.

According to the KEYC News 12 News Archive, this is the fourth police involved shooting in Mankato's history and the second fatal shooting. The last fatal, officer-involved shooting in Mankato happened back on December 30, 2007.

