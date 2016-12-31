Man Who Drove Into Profinium Building Charged With Assaulting Passerby, Officer

The Mankato man who drove into the Profinium building Thursday night is accused of assaulting a woman who allegedly stopped to help him. Mankato Police responded to the incident just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Kyle William Skellenger was turning left from Poplar Street onto North Riverfront Drive, when he didn't quite make the turn.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told officers that she was assaulted by Skellenger when she stopped to check on him after the accident before police arrived.

Skellenger allegedly grabbed her arm before walking towards her and grabbed her hair with both hands before pulling her head towards him. The victim alleges he attempted to hit her, but missed and ended up weakly slapping her in the face. Other witnesses allegedly helped get Skellenger off the victim. One of the witnesses says Skellenger then entered the truck of a witness and allegedly tried to start the vehicle without the keys in the ignition. When he got out of the vehicle, officers allege Skellenger's fists were clenched and his face was flushed. He was also allegedly yelling random obscenities and behaving erratically.

When officers tried to detain him, Skellenger allegedly grabbed on to an officer by the throat and attempted to choke him.

Skellenger was taken to MCHS Mankato to be treated for minor injuries from the incident. He gave a blood sample after allegedly telling police he had ingested mushrooms and LSD.

Skellenger went on to tell police he remembered taking LSD while at home prior to the incident but didn’t know how he got the drug. The blood sample has been sent to the BCA for further analysis.

He is charged with fourth degree assault on a peace officer, obstructing the legal process, two counts of fifth degree assault and DWI.