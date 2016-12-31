Spencer Businessman Raises $13,500 to Help Honor Late Wife

Earlier this month we brought you the story of Becky Vander Tuig, a woman from Spencer, Iowa who passed away from pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Bob, sought to honor her memory by collecting funds for the Avera McKennan foundation to help childhood cancer.

He offered a special discount at his store, the Squire Shoppe, for those who donated.

Throughout their special, they were able to raise $13,500.

-KEYC News 12